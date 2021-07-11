Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 23,525 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,525 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.