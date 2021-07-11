Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 4,303 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 17.8% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 24,627.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter worth $668,000.

IGHG stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.30. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88.

