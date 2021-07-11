Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 5,022 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 96,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 47,642 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

