Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

S&P Global stock opened at $414.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $419.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

