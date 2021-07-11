Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,792 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 229,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $54.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

