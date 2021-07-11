Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,965 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,045,000 after buying an additional 182,601 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,056,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,513,000 after buying an additional 47,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,910,289 in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $100.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

