Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,319 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 175,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth $2,226,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,702,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,732 shares of company stock valued at $20,086,006 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

NUAN opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.79. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.