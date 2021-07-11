Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,608 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 124,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 51,666 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 35,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,200,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

