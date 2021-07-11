Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,249 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $39.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

