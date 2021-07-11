Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 529,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,985,000 after purchasing an additional 268,743 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after purchasing an additional 262,132 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XEC opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.15.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XEC shares. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

