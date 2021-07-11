stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Tops $2,134.18

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $126,616.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $2,134.18 or 0.06291696 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00116581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00162567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,912.54 or 0.99976125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.55 or 0.00956796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 636,267 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

