stETH (STETH) Trading Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One stETH coin can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00115892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00160514 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,360.13 or 0.99930905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.89 or 0.00950703 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

