Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,812 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in YETI by 215.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 127,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in YETI by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in YETI by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YETI opened at $91.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

