Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 6,593 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,759,000 after acquiring an additional 288,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AGCO by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 289,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in AGCO by 341.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after acquiring an additional 797,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 19.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 892,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,225,000 after acquiring an additional 147,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $130.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

