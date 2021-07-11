Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Sabre worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after buying an additional 3,458,939 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,116,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,081,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,549,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after buying an additional 66,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,805,000.

SABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of SABR opened at $11.95 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,505 shares of company stock worth $1,556,917 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

