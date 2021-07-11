Stifel Financial Corp Buys 12,615 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.95% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MQT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth $122,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

NYSE:MQT opened at $14.65 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.