Stifel Financial Corp Buys 13,472 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of NuVasive worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter worth $104,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUVA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,411 shares of company stock worth $1,604,720. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVA opened at $65.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

