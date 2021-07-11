Stifel Financial Corp Buys 151 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIO opened at $675.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $613.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $465.16 and a one year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

