Stifel Financial Corp Buys 77,456 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 832.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,456 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vroom worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 90.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,297,000 after buying an additional 5,477,398 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Vroom by 16.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,537,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,445 shares during the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $247,937,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter worth $112,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vroom by 171.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,539,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,044,000 after purchasing an additional 973,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,835,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,062,251 shares of company stock worth $90,109,031 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

VRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

