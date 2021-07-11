Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of At Home Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get At Home Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOME. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,594 shares of company stock worth $1,085,156 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HOME opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.46. At Home Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.