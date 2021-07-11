Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,620 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $110.33 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.82.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

