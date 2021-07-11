Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.36% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSD opened at $187.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.25. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $112.84 and a 52-week high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

