Stifel Financial Corp Has $3 Million Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.03% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of PTF opened at $149.32 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $95.28 and a 12 month high of $175.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.05.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

