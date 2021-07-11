Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.30% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 267,377 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,794,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 123,470 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 675,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 64,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,748.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of CNOB opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.21. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $64.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

