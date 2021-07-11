Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AptarGroup by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,316,000 after acquiring an additional 98,299 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 17.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after acquiring an additional 282,530 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 934,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

NYSE:ATR opened at $141.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.