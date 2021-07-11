Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Boot Barn worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after buying an additional 169,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $962,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $222,585.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $83.05 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 2.97.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

