Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,353 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,597,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $183.99 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.00. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

