Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10,726.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 120,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 119,494 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $871,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,551,000 after buying an additional 380,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,010,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,624,000 after buying an additional 100,417 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WPM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.37. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

