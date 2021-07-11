Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $110,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $298.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $221.16 and a one year high of $299.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.