Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 516,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.46% of Party City Holdco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth $16,136,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at about $714,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 655.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 767,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 333,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

PRTY opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 3.94.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. The company had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

