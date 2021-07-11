Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 6,705 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 111.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,814,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after buying an additional 450,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,654,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 523,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,614,000 after buying an additional 150,748 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $280.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,174.77 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $185.24 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.23.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

