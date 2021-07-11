Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 7,303 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.