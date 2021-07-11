Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

