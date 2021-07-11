Stifel Financial Corp Sells 14,720 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,720 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Guidewire Software by 4.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.86.

GWRE stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.62.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.