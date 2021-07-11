Stifel Financial Corp Sells 16,089 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,089 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $8,225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 91,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $62.01 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

