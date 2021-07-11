Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,623 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $150.03 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $150.23. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,819 shares of company stock worth $7,582,502.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

