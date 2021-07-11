Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,814 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.