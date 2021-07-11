Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,922 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of PacWest Bancorp worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,079,000 after purchasing an additional 872,271 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,518 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,562,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,619,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.