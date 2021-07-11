Stifel Financial Corp Sells 809 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $412.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.48. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $280.61 and a 12-month high of $415.04.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

