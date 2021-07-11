Stifel Financial Corp Takes $3.44 Million Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,527 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of PAR Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.87. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

