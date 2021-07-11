STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,016. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.76.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,594,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,817,000 after buying an additional 1,032,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,728,000 after buying an additional 797,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 745,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $21,414,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.