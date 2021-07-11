Storj (STORJ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.51 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Storj has a market cap of $269.49 million and $21.51 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Storj has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.20 or 0.00899012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,333,346 coins. Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.