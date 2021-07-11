StormX (STMX) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. StormX has a market capitalization of $191.84 million and $12.76 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StormX has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One StormX coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00053957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.59 or 0.00895662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005408 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

