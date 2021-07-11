Stream Protocol Hits Market Cap of $3.21 Million (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $73,209.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.57 or 0.00896271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,399,225 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

