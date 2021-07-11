Strong (STRONG) Trading Up 7.2% This Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $240.67 or 0.00698786 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $33.28 million and $2.50 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strong has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00116813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00160328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,480.02 or 1.00113220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.01 or 0.00958198 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

