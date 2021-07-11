Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $36,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $264.43. 1,167,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,431. The company has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $176.20 and a 1 year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

