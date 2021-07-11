Summit Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. FOX comprises about 1.6% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,510 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,163,000 after buying an additional 477,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,387,000 after buying an additional 178,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,311,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 28.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,235,000 after purchasing an additional 850,494 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

