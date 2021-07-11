Summit Street Capital Management LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. InterDigital comprises approximately 2.5% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of InterDigital worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in InterDigital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 132,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 130,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,584. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

