Summit Street Capital Management LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. InterDigital comprises about 2.5% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of InterDigital worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 17,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank lifted its stake in InterDigital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 118,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in InterDigital by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 588,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after purchasing an additional 80,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in InterDigital by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 130,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,584. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.08. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.