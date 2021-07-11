Summit Street Capital Management LLC Buys 93,111 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 162.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,111 shares during the quarter. HollyFrontier accounts for 3.5% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of HollyFrontier worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at $353,067,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $46,952,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,891 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after buying an additional 883,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HFC stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $31.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.30.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

